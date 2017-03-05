In Donald Trump’s America, Justin Timberlake Pushes For Inclusion At 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

In Donald Trump’s divided America, some celebrities feel a strong need to speak out and inspire their fans, especially the young ones who might be feeling a little disheartened by the current political climate.

The latest celebrity to do so is Justin Timberlake, although he has avoided any mention of the current administration, the message could not be any clearer.

Mr. Timberlake made his thoughts known while receiving the Song Of The Year award, the first prize that was given at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The track “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” was also nominated for an Oscar.

The 36-year-old father of one told the receptive audience: “I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together.”

He then got a little bit more real with his message; the former NSYNC band member added: “If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans — or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee. Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference. So f— ’em.”

Timberlake had endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. At the same award ceremony last year, he took a swipe at then-candidate Trump as he was presenting an award to Taylor Swift.

It was a joke referencing the Mexican wall that the 45th U.S. president has promised to build. At the time, the joke kind of fell flat and did not connect with the audience.

On Sunday, things went way better for the famous crooner.