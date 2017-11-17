In A Huge Twist Of Events Stassi Schroeder Is Besties With Lisa Vanderpump And Working At SUR Again!

It’s 2017 and it seems as though literally anything is possible — including enemies reuniting! Apparently, Stassi Schroeder and Lisa Vanderpump are besties.

This is shocking news given their history.

Viewers of “Vanderpump Rules” met Stassi as a SURver at the popular restaurant. It wasn’t until drama within the group started, including her unfaithful now ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor, that she up and quit the show.

When she made her return things didn’t go as smooth as she thought it would with her old boss LVP. Instead of thanking Lisa for stopping the release of a sex tape with her in it and being grateful that she gave her a job (which led to the opportunity to be on “VP” in the first place), Stassi was very indifferent and sarcastically spoke about her only getting the chance to serve up “crispy chickens.”

In the last season of the series, Schroeder realized the error of her ways and slowly worked on her relationship with her old boss. At Katie Maloney and Tom Schwarts’ wedding, the two ended up having a really emotional a heart-to-heart.

In the Stassi Schroeder Bravo blog, it announced that the main star of the first three seasons has found her way back to SUR — as an event planner instead of a SURver!

The description reads: “Now that her relationship with Lisa is finally on the mend, Stassi makes a surprising return to SUR when she takes a job as the new event planner – despite the protests of her jealous former coworkers.”

It also goes on to hint at lots of upcoming relationship drama with her current on-and-off boyfriend Patrick Meagher and old lover Jax Taylor.

The post goes on to say: “Stassi also decides to give ex-boyfriend Patrick yet another chance despite years of breaking and making up, but is worried that their old problems may resurface again. And as Stassi’s bond with her new friend Brittany deepens, it puts her further in conflict with Brittany’s boyfriend and Stassi’s ex, Jax.”

Are you excited about the new installment of “Vanderpump Rules?”