In A Donald Trump World, Katy Perry Asks People To Wake Up With New Video

Pop music princess Katy Perry is entering a different phase in her career with the music video for her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Jamaican reggae star Skip Marley. The Santa Barbara native has added a pinch of activism to her brand in recent months, and this has elevated the quality her craft. The new visual is filled with symbolism containing a message that can not be ignored; people need to be more engaged in this political climate.

It is a laudable endeavor, but with a country that is truly divided, can Perry’s music reach the audience that desperately needs to hear it? The Matthew Cullen-directed clip was filmed at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. It shows Perry and the other park attendees having fun and not being aware of all of the things that surround them.

Our society is always distracted and ignores the important things that need attention. To get the point across, the 32-year-old artist named the theme park “Oblivia.” Perry was a prominent Hillary Clinton supporter and said that the election of Donald Trump as the 45th U.S. president changed the way she approached music creation. She even delayed the release of her upcoming fifth studio album to include more of this new reality in her music.

On the red carpet of the 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony, the artist told host Ryan Seacrest that she wanted to start a conversation with her new song. She shared: “I think it’s a new era of me. I call it an era of purposeful thought. All of my songs have always had layers to them. … I used to be kind of the queen of innuendos, and I woke up and educated myself more, and I think I’m maybe more the queen of subtext, and I think it’s a song that starts conversations … and I think we need to listen to each other.”

So far, it seems that only her diehard fans are willing to listen.