Immoral? Joe Biden Approves Of His Son’s Romance With Brother’s Widow!

Joe Biden and his family seem to not care at all about the fact that the widow of his late son, Beau is now in a relationship with his brother!

Advertisement

What is even worse is the fact that Biden’s other son, Hunter is in fact married and his shocking affair with his brother’s widow shook the political scene yesterday when Page Six reported it.

As it turns out, Hunter has been secretly separated from wife Kathleen since 2015 and Hallie Biden is his new love interest.

Beau Biden lost the fight with cancer in May 2015.

When requested to comment on the relationship, John Buhle, Kathleen’s brother chose to laugh at the question and brush it off by saying: “I’m sorry I don’t have [a comment]. Thanks for calling!”

This made us pretty suspicious that both families from each side could have been aware of the immoral romance long before the media made it public – and they were completely fine with it.

Hunter Biden was the first who chose to release a public statement about his relationship with his late brother’s wife.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” he started.

“We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way,” he said, cementing out belief that Joe Biden as well as the rest of the family knew and approved of the unusual relationship.

The former Vice President and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden released a statement as well.

Advertisement

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”