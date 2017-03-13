Illusionist Criss Angel Revealed What Happened During His Failed Trick

Magician Criss Angel arrived at the emergency room last Friday night after a mid-air straitjacket move went wrong, and many were quick to judge, saying that the 49-years old illusionist planned a publicity stunt.

Angel later spoke about the event and stated that the demonstration with the straitjacket and the risks that are at stake are not a joke at all, although to the audience there’s a blurred line between reality and illusion in what he does. He then added that for him, it’s always about pushing his limits.

During his show at the Luxor in Las Vegas, Criss attempted an aerial trick that got him hanging upside down while secured in a straitjacket but didn’t manage to finish his trick. Even more, the audience also noticed that Angel lost consciousness which was not part of the show.

Recovered and in full strength, Criss said that he remembers going up and starting his escape, but the rest was unclear. He woke up only to be surrounded by paramedics and people putting “things” in his arm.

The illusionist added that this never happened to him and he’s pretty sure that the problem occurred because of elements beyond the show – not eating properly, lack of sleep and dehydration.

Stubborn and wanting to get on with his career, Angel signed a release waiving liability after asked to get an MRI scan and to stay in the hospital for observation.

But the show must go on, and it did, because within 24 hours of the failed attempt, Angel suited up to give the performance another try, this time successfully.

According to Criss, fans who attended Friday’s show were issued refunds or were given the option to grab a show on a different day over the weekend.