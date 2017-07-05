Ill And Boozing Scott Disick Would Rather Die Than Go To Rehab: ‘He Bought A Plot In Westwood Cemetery’

After months of excessive partying, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy is facing liver problems. New reports reveal that it’s so bad the man could lose his life if he continues with the same destructive lifestyle.

One insider close to the reality TV star claims ‘Scott has been getting horrific bouts of heartburn that is one drink away from turning into alcohol-related gastritis. He also needs 10-12 hours sleep, usually sleeping off a drinking session, but it is never quality sleep. There are early signs of jaundice because his ankles are this strange yellow color,’ which suggests a potential liver disease.

The source went on by noting that he’s basically killing himself, but he still won’t give up his partying ways.

Scott refuses to go to rehab, but shockingly enough, he’s been plotting his own funeral – literally!

Apparently, the man bought a plot in Westwood cemetery!

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly already know, Scott Disick has been relying on hard alcohol like never before lately, and Kourtney took the necessary measures to protect their three kids from his drunken behavior.

34-year-old Disick is now required to take a breathalyzer test before spending time with Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

However, sadly enough, the legal requirements meant to limit his boozing haven’t been bothering Disick who was once again caught partying with Bella Thorne in Los Angeles this week.

Advertisement

What do you think about Scott planning his funeral instead of taking the right steps towards becoming sober?