Iggy Azalea Squashes Beef With Azealia Banks – Set To Collaborate On Iggy’s New Record

It seems like an unlikely alliance, considering the massive feud between the two women in 2014. Iggy Azalea announced today on Snapchat that she would be collaborating with her arch enemy Azealia Banks.

The 28-year-old “Mo’ Bounce” rapper revealed that Banks would be making an appearance on Iggy’s upcoming album, Digital Distortion.

On her Twitter, she wrote, “public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day.”

Nevertheless, the internet was not impressed by the news at all.

Not only that, but Iggy’s album hasn’t come out yet. She said on the Zach Sang Show that the album would be released at the end of June.

However, it’s still not here.

She said on the show, “I think it’s supposed to be June 30th or 31st,” but the 31st of June doesn’t even exist?

It was probably just a slip of the tongue, but either way, the album hasn’t been made available yet.

If you cant understand my desire to turn YEARS worth of negativity into a positive interaction then thats your loss my dear. peace! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

At another date, Iggy told Kyle and Jackie O that the album would be released at the beginning of June, “It’s going to be out the first week of June. So it’s going to be pretty soon, we’re already in the first week of April now.”

It looks like the rapper is having some issues with releasing her new music.

We don’t’ know the real reason why the Australia native has been so slow to release new tracks, but it could be one of many things.

As CI readers know, Iggy took a long hiatus after she had found out that her NBA-playing-boyfriend got another woman pregnant.

Advertisement

The rapper previously said in an interview that she had to take some time off to deal with the heart-breaking news. Despite that, it’s great that Iggy is making friends with some of her old enemies. Now, if she could only make amends with her angered fans!