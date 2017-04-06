Iggy Azalea lost a lot of weight in one of the most unorthodox ways. The famous rapper told a New Zealand radio station she lost 15 pounds from twerking alone. The star spent a whole week making the video for “Mo’ Bounce.”

Azalea, who is 26-years old, told the hosts Fitzy and Wippa she had to do a lot of rehearsals ahead of filming the music video, which led to her dropping serious weight.

She went on to say she is a great dancer, but she needed someone to help her perfect her twerking technique. The rapper said, “I did take classes.”

Iggy had someone who specialized in the infamous dance move helped her. The “Mo’ Bounce” singer said she hadn’t realized how flexible you had to be to do the dance. The 26-year-old rapper was instructed by her dance teacher who told her she had to take yoga to finish the video.

Azalea said she had to go on a meal plan before the video because she knew she would have to be dancing without a lot of clothes on. She came to realize that twerking is more than just shaking your bottom. It takes a great deal of strength and flexibility to do the very special dance that it is.

“Mo’ Bounce” is the second single off Azalea’s upcoming album. It was supposed to be released last year but was postponed due to some “personal changes” going in her life at the time. Iggy was dating basketball player Nick Young when their relationship fell apart in the public’s eye.

Iggy Azalea told People Magazine it was no secret she had her life torn apart. She needed a lot of time. She said, “you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you’re going to need some time, right?”