Iggy Azalea Gives Fans A Reason To Smile With Daring Photo

Iggy Azalea is winning again. She is not doing it with a big hit, but with a hot picture that has taken over the Internet.

On Friday, the Australian rapper took things to the next level with a racy photo on Instagram and her fans could not be happier.

The 26-year-old “Trouble” singer wanted people to focus on her stunning figure.

She has long been known for her impressive assets and this time she decided to put her top in the spotlight.

Via the caption, Azalea wished her followers a “Happy Friday!” Many of her more than 10 million supporters said that she looks beautiful.

Happy Friday! A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The “Fancy” artist let her derriere shine in a pair of leather chaps that left very little to the imagination.

In recent weeks, Azalea has been busy promoting her new single “Switch,” a collaboration with Brazilian pop sensation Anitta.

The track is taken from her second album Digital Distortion that will be released on June 30.

Azalea has had a hard time getting back where she was musically in 2014 and has blamed her record label for confusing her fans with constant changes regarding the release of her new project.

Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels has defended the company against the charge and explained: “I think the big thing is focusing on the single [“Switch,” released in mid-May] and getting it into the marketplace. It just came out, and the song has gotten some good feedback from radio, and the team is working really hard at getting it charted. It is a building process. The most important thing is getting her back to a place where she is hot.”

Despite the image going viral, critics say it was a clever piece of Photoshop work and that she does not look like that in reality. They also pointed to the fact that she had a lot of things done on her body over the years.