If Wife Eniko Parrish Weren’t Pregnant, She ‘Would Have Walked Away’ From Kevin Hart, According To Reports

Pregnant Eniko Parrish is still in great pain after her husband Kevin’s alleged cheating scandal. According to sources, if it weren’t for the baby, she would have left him by now.

Eniko is eight months pregnant with Kevin’s baby, and the 38-year-old comedian is tangled in a cheating scandal, and he claims to be the victim of extortion.

According to a source, if it weren’t for the fact that she is having their baby, she would have left Kevin by now.

‘Kevin is doing everything in his power to make it up to Eniko, and he swears that he will never mess up again. Eniko is so hurt and humiliated though, and she doesn’t know if she can ever really trust Kevin again. If she weren’t pregnant then she would have walked away from him, but she doesn’t see that as an option right now,’ the insider said.

Kevin also made his personal crisis known in an Instagram video where he admitted in public that he was wrong with what he did. He is also begging his wife for forgiveness.

He apologized to his wife, and he said that all this was an unfortunate error of judgment. He continued saying that ‘I’d rather fess up to my mistakes’ than allow someone else to profit off them.

We ready! 💃🏽 #HARTBEATWEEKEND2017 ♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

He was referring to someone claiming to have a video of him in a compromising position with another woman while partying in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

‘Eniko has told Kevin that if he ever disrespects her again, then it is over, but in the meantime, she is trying to put it all behind them for the sake of the baby. Kevin broke Eniko’s heart during a time that she felt her most vulnerable, and only time will tell if she will ever be able to truly forgive him,’ the insider added.