Idris Elba Reveals He’ll Never Get Married Again!

Idris Elba will never get married because he is just not the right kind of guy for it! The 44-year-old actor, who has been married twice in his life, said he feels marriage is simply not “his calling” in an interview with Essence that was published today, July 11th. When asked about his relationships, the Luther star said, “Am I ever going to get remarried? I don’t think so.”

He added, “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody.”

And why is the Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom performer not down for marriage?

It’s a complicated story. The man was previously married to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003.

They share one 16-year-old daughter together named Isan.

After they had split up, he settled with Sonya Nicole Hamlin for less than a year in 2006!

To his credit, it’s great he realized It’s probably not best for him to get hitched again if he can’t make it work after the second time.

With the divorce rate climbing every year, it seems like some people are just not cut out for holy sanctimony.

As for how he deals with his family, the actor revealed to the magazine that he’s able to stay young and youthful by hanging out with his young son and daughter.

He said, “I’m 44 years old with a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, I’m rolling around playing.”

“And then I’m at a Drake concert with my teenage daughter. Having a young child now keeps me young, without a doubt.” Elba announced the birth of his son on April 17th, 2014, which was one day after his son was conceived. He wrote at the time, “My son Winston Elba was born yesterday. Truly amazing.”