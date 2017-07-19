Ice T Defends Coco After Twitter Users Come After Her For Braiding Her Hair

CoCo Austin has a new hairstyle, and everyone is seriously upset about it. Just a few days ago, Coco unveiled a new look on her Instagram. She braided her long blonde hair and put them into cornrows.

On her Instagram post, she wrote, “I call um Da Coco Swoop.”

Of course, she didn’t actually invent the look. They’re just cornrows.

And some people on social media say they belong to “black culture,” even though the Greeks and Romans wore them in ancient times as well as the Africans.

No one really owns the right to a particular cultural tradition, style, or practice.

However, accusations of “cultural appropriation” and “racism” are the new norm, it’s an excellent way to bully someone while simultaneously pretending you have superior moral and intellectual values.

With that being said, many people disagree.

One commenter said, “them is corn rows aka lemonade braids try again,” alluding to Beyoncé having the hairstyle in her album Lemonade.

When someone was talking to the rapper, they wrote, “I blame black men for allowing their white significant other to even remotely think this was ok.”

I think it's the fact they're naming this style after CoCo lol…she certainly didn't invent it 😐😕 — Dopenerys Chillborn (@DopeMsNoir) July 17, 2017

And how did Ice-T respond?

The rapper doesn’t agree with these people at all.

He wrote, “wrong for what? Braiding her hair? You sound dumb.”

The internet came back swiftly to accuse him of all kinds of things, maybe because they have too much time on their hands. Some pointed out that Coco’s been wearing similar braided style since the early 2000’s, but people don’t care. In their view, black people own the hairstyle and they’re the only ones who should be allowed to wear it, even though the Ancient Greeks and Romans wore them around the same time as African tribes.