I Told You So! Tyga Warned Rob Kardashian About Blac Chyna But Now It’s Too Late!

Tyga finally opened up regarding his complicated relationship with the Kardashian and Jenner family during The Breakfast Club radio show on July the 20th. The “Rack City” rapper, 27, shares a 4-year-old boy with Chyna but they split up in 2014.

There’s no doubt the 27-year-old will have some interesting comments regarding the dilemma, after all, he has personal experience with the Lashed Bar owner, Blac Chyna.

After Tyga and Chyna broke it off, the rapper went on to date Kylie around the time of 2014.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian, got engaged to Chyna in April of 2016.

They broke up earlier in the year as well after she gave birth to their eight-month-old daughter, Dream.

If you’re like us, you’re dying to hear what he said about the situation.

When the rapper was asked for details, he said, “she just Chyna. She just got a different mentality. She really is a good person – you feel me – heart, but she’s been through a lot in her life, and she didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in her life.”

People have been accusing Chyna of being a gold-digger, and the rapper responded to that by saying, “I mean when we were together, I held her down, but after we had broken up, she was doing her own thing and hustling.”

#bitchimtheshit2 in 2 days 😁 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

The hip-hop star thinks Kardashian and Chyna were just not meant to be.

Advertisement

He explained, “It’s not the fact of what type of girl she was. I knew a guy like him wasn’t going to be able to handle a woman like that. He’s coming from a whole different world. He doesn’t know how she moves and how she thinks. When you’re in love and when you don’t care what nobody else thinks, love blinds you.”