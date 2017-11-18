‘I Am Elizabeth Smart’ Airs On Lifetime On Saturday — How To Watch Online

Lifetime original movies usually draw huge viewerships and there is great anticipation for Saturday’s premiere of I Am Elizabeth Smart. What makes this movie stand out from some of the other true crime subjects Lifetime has tackled is that Elizabeth Smart is the producer and also narrates the movie. Lifetime has produced several true crime movies, such as Girl in the Box, Who Killed Jon Benet?, Menendez: Blood Brothers, and Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer, but this is the first time that the star of the movie served as producer and narrator.

The movie stars Alana Boden as Elizabeth Smart, Skeet Ulrich as Brian David Mitchell, and Deirdre Lovejoy as Wanda Barzee. As this aims to be one of Lifetime’s biggest movies this year, many people want to tune in. Fortunately, for those who will be away from their television sets, there are ways to watch I Am Elizabeth Smart online.

You can watch the official trailer in the video player below.

Lifetime is a premium cable channel, so there simply isn’t going to be a way to watch online without access to a cable or satellite provider, or without membership to Lifetime’s Movie Club. Some people might find it live streaming on YouTube, but that’s doubtful, and you won’t be guaranteed a high-quality stream.

Not all sites that provide free access to premium subscription channels are doing so out of the kindness of their heart. Typically, those sites are packed with viruses and they often try to trick viewers into downloading some sort of extension in order to view the movie.

If you want to watch I Am Elizabeth Smart online, your best bet is to go through legal avenues.

My movie "I Am Elizabeth Smart" premeirs tomorrow, Saturday, November 18, on Lifetime. This year marks the 15th anniversary of my rescue. I narrate and tell my own story that is more relevant today than ever. #survivor #stopsexualviolence #Lifetime https://t.co/NXdVStycVk pic.twitter.com/PryzZ2j85G — Elizabeth Smart (@ElizSmart) November 18, 2017

Cable and satellite television providers have apps that you can download to your phone or even have the ability to live stream programs through their online websites. Check with your cable television provider for information regarding ways you can watch on your streaming devices.

Lifetime doesn’t sell a-la-carte subscriptions yet like some of the bigger subscription-based channels do, but they do have an app for Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more. You can also watch Lifetime through Sling TV. If you don’t have a subscription, you can get one free for 7 days.

