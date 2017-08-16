Husband And Friends Terrified Faith Hill Is Suffering From Throat Cancer!

Tim McGraw is utterly terrified he could lose his beloved wife. According to new reports, close pals are also worried about Faith Hill after medical specialists ordered the singer to cancel her Arkansas tour due to some vocal problems.

One insider has revealed that Faith’s friends fear that she may be secretly suffering from cancer in her throat.

The same source went on to reveal that her hubby Tim is terrified he could lose her to the illness.

But even if the alleged disease doesn’t take her life, both Fait and her husband are scared that if the condition gets worse, she could lose her beautiful voice for good!

Other sources think the many years of touring have taken a huge toll on the country star’s golden pipes.

And even though a rep for the artist has told fans not to worry about her vocal rest, a doctor revealed that in the early stages of throat cancer, the vocal chords are also affected.

In fact, that is the only way you can detect the cancer as the larynx has no nerves.

However, ‘If it is not cancer, she could develop throat polyps, which can rupture, and really are a singer’s worst fear!’

The woman has already been under the knife to fix her throat problems twice!

In 2013, she lost a huge amount of weight, putting her health in danger.

All in all, the country singer really needs to take it easy and go through meticulous tests to determine her diagnosis before it’s too late.