Hurricane Irma Destroys Robert De Niro’s Hotel As Well As 90 Percent Of Barbuda

Another day, another hurricane! After the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, the island of Barbuda was hit by Hurricane Irma which destroyed 90 percent of its structures and killed one person according to ABC News.

In a report from the news organization, the hurricane – which was ranked at Category 5 – caused “widespread damage” to the island which holds around 1,600 people.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said the island is no longer habitable.

Although the cost of the damage doesn’t come close to that of Houston, Texas – which was valued at $180 billion – the chief-in-command added to repair the infrastructure and homes would cost around $150 million.

He added, “it is no exaggeration,” the country has been brutalized.

Robert De Niro, the Hollywood actor who is a principal shareholder in the Paradise Found Nobu Resort, said he would do what he can to help rebuild the torn up island.

Unbelievable. #Irma has snapped all the cell towers on #Barbuda. That's reinforced steel – photo: ABS pic.twitter.com/NF5v698XJa — Jonny Hallam (@Jonny_Hallam) September 6, 2017

Although the media has discovered information on the effect of the hurricane, communication with the island is difficult as the means of contact has been reduced to nothing.

Browne added it was incredibly difficult to send supplies to the island because it’s still dangerous in the area.

Hurricane Irma also ripped through the French speaking region of St. Martin.

In a report from The Guardian, the publication stated the island had been 95 percent destroyed.

Daniel Gibb, an official who works for Radio Carribean International, claimed it is an enormous catastrophe resulting in ruined infrastructure and several casualties.

The Guardian confirmed six people had died in the French region of St. Martin. It’s been a horrific summer for natural disasters, as Hurricanes have ripped through not only the United States but several Carribean islands. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of these worldly catastrophes.