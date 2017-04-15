Hunter Biden’s Wife Kathleen Breaks Down In Court As Divorce Is Finalized In His Absence!

On Friday, Kathleen Biden’s divorce from Hunter Biden was finalized and it ended with the woman sobbing in court!

According to reports, Joe Biden’s son, who has been dating his dead brother’s widow did not even show up for the legal proceeding.

The 48 years old Kathleen was forced to detail the circumstances of her marriage’s collapse in front of the judge and as she was recalling the past, she broke down.

The divorce papers, which have been made public a while back, revealed that Joe Biden’s son spent more than $120,000 on prostitutes, drugs and a secret dark life.

In addition, it was also revealed that he is now living with his late brother’s wife, Hallie and the politician is fine with it and does not think it’s immoral.

The two have been together since 2015 when Hunter split from Kathleen in secrecy but the scandal hit the headlines only recently after the divorce was made public.

The 49 years old Hunter did not show up in court on Friday. Previously, the two asked the court to seal their divorce documents but it was denied.

Kathleen cried in court as she explained that they have lived separately for the past six months and that she saw no chance of reconciliation. The judge had to stop the procession for a few minutes to let the woman calm down.

The judge ended up signing the divorce papers, saying: “‘I appreciate the emotion that is often present in matters such as this.”

Do you think that Hunter Biden should have at least showed up in court as the last sign of respect for the mother of his child?