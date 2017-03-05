Hunter Biden Accuses Ex Wife Kathleen Of Cheating During Messy Divorce Battle

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter has recently admitted to dating his late brother’s widow but now he is asking his former wife to admit to cheating on him while they were still together!

According to reports, the politician’s son demanded his former wife of 24 years, Kathleen, to provide evidence of infidelity, such as “letters, cards, notes and e-mails between you and any person that you had a romantic or sexual relationship with other than your husband during the marriage.”

The whole country was shocked to learn that Joe Biden’s son has been dating his brother’s widow ever since unofficially splitting from Kathleen back in 2015. Now that the woman finally filed for a divorce on February 23, she also revealed in court that Hunter spent more than $120,000 on hookers, drugs, and a dark secret life!

“His spending rarely relates to legitimate family expenses, but focuses on his own travel (at times multiple hotel rooms on the same night), gifts for other women, alcohol, strip clubs, or other personal indulgences,” Kathleen stated in the court documents.

“Throughout the parties’ separation Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,” she continued.

On the other hand, Hunter blamed his former wife for their marriage failing, stating in the documents that the only reason they split was because Kathleen kicked him out of their home.

Hunter and Hallie have been together for a year now and shockingly enough, Joe Biden approves of their unusual relationship.

Kathleen’s lawyer, Rebekah Sullivan, has recently stated that the nasty divorce might extend for a long time.

Furthermore, as it turns out, before Beau Biden passed away, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Hallie had been close friends.

“We’ll get our hair done, put our makeup on with all the kids running around,” revealed Kathleen about she and Hallie back in 2013.