Humiliated Mariah Carey Has Her Credit Cards Declined During High-End Shopping Spree

The embarrassed diva was forced to pay cash! It looks like Mariah Carey may be wishing that things worked out with her billionaire ex-fiance James Packer.

The singer’s high-end shopping spree ended with her being embarrassed when all her credit cards were declined!

According to an eyewitness, the star was shopping on Rodeo Drive, and her cards were declined.

‘When it happened at Louis Vuitton she thought it was a fluke. But when it happened three more times she was embarrassed and humiliated. She returned with an assistant and her manager Stella, who made a total scene,’ the insider stated.

However, just because her cards did not go through, that doesn’t mean the star walked away empty-handed.

The source claimed she ended up paying cash.

Now, Mariah is blaming the manager for the cancellations, postponement and low-ticket sales of her tour with Lionel Richie.

Besides, she’s also had bad press and business deals.

The insider claimed Stella always tells the star everything is going to be alright, but that does not seem to be the case.

When it comes to money, it seems like Carey has been having really bad luck.

The woman has reportedly spent millions she may not even have on her boy toy Bryan Tanaka.

Carey called off her South American shows because of some late payments, and yet, she still spoils her younger boyfriend.

Currently, Carey is involved in a lawsuit with the concert promoters.

In addition, after her engagement with Packer imploded, the star demanded $50 million from the billionaire businessman.

On New Year’s Eve, the star infamously had a disastrous performance and her The House co-star slammed her for being unprofessional and borderline abusive on set!

It looks like the diva is going through some hard times. Do you think her boyfriend Tanaka has anything to do with her downfall?