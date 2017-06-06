‘Humble’ All The Way! Kendrick Lamar Bought A Toyota Camry For His Sister And Ended Up Mocked

While Kendrick Lamar is a hot name right now, we’re pretty sure that he won’t be part of a Lloyd Banks ‘Beamer, Benz or Bentley’ remix. The 29-years old rapper surprised his sister with a gift for her high school graduation, but the Internet went crazy when it saw the model – a silver 2017 Toyota Camry.

The rapper became the laughing stock of trolls, even though his younger sibling Kayla Duckworth clearly appreciated the gift.

In one of several Twitter posts about her new ride, each tagging Lamar, she thanked Kendrick for the car, but the trolls weren’t easy to shut down.

To better understand why the ‘Humble’ singer got mocked, learn that the sedan comes with a modest price tag, just over $23,000 in its simplest model, while Lamar has a net worth of $18 million.

Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

But don’t get fooled, because Kendrick loves his sister, and some people understood why he chose such a sensible ride, praising Lamar for giving his sister a safe and practical car.

One fan even brought into discussion the fact that she won’t have to worry about putting premium gas, while another fan reminded that that’s how celebrities wind up broke, by buying overpriced things.

Be humble, trolls, sit down!

One of the top artists of the year so far, Kendrick Lamar seems to be one particular rapper.

It’s clear that his hit song ‘Humble,’ the first No. 1 single of his career, was made from the heart!