Humanitarian Angelina Jolie Meets Archbishop Of Canterbury

On Wednesday, humanitarian Angelina Jolie met up with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The actress sat down with the church leading figure to discuss issues like sexual violence and the refugee crisis.

After the meeting with the human right activist and star, the archbishop tweeted: “Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie. Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict.”

Jolie was appointed to her United Nations post in 2012 and she has collaborated with the archbishop before, in 2015.

“The role of the U.N. Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Refugees, Angelina Jolie-Pitt, is one that has been extraordinary,” the archbishop said at the time.

“What she said just now sums up so beautifully the issues we are facing, and puts it so precisely in terms of the challenge that there is.”

“It’s wonderful that she has committed her time, her energy, and has taken great personal risks in order to be able to speak authentically as to what she’s done.”

The Oscar-winning actress is an active fighter against domestic and sexual violence and she is often invited to speak at various events dealing with similar issues.

Furthermore, she also co-funded the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative five years ago. What the program wants to accomplish is to end the stigma that follows victims of sexual abuse as well as children born of rape.

Recently, the actress agreed to teach a minimum of one lecture in the one term master’s course at the LSE and needless to say, the students were very excited to see the star.

“Was just sitting in an LSE cafe waiting for my lecture,” one student wrote on Facebook. “And Angelina Jolie strolls past and into the upstairs offices followed by flashing cameras.”

“Needless to say, I was looking fairly out of place, we made eye contact and I saw my life flash before my eyes… Jokes but seriously if you’re around on campus, Angelina is currently in Tower 2”

Aside from her unpaid job as a lecturer, Angelina is also currently very involved in promoting Time to Act – an initiative that helps victims of trauma, with a greater focus on children and male survivors.