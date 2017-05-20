FREE NEWSLETTER
Huma Abedin Files For Divorce From Anthony Weiner After He Admits Sexting Underage Girl

Nick Markus Posted On 05/20/2017
After the shamed politician finally pled guilty on sexting an underage girl, no one is surprised that his wife, who managed to stay by him through it all until now, decided to file for a divorce. After years of putting up with Anthony Weiner’s outrageous scandals, Huma Abedin is moving on with her life, away from Weiner.

    • According to new reports, the woman, who is best known as Hillary Clinton’s right-hand, filed the papers yesterday.

    She apparently did it anonymously in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

    In addition, the case is uncontested, which means that she is not expecting a custody fight or over any assets.

    The announcement comes following the politician’s guilty plea in court.

    As you may remember, the man was involved in a shameful scandal after he was accused of exchanging inappropriate texts with a 15 years old teen.

    During his latest court date, Anthony Weiner admitted that he has “engaged in obscene communications” and even shared “explicit images” with the underage girl.

    In a letter to the judge, the man accepted his punishment with humility and regret, saying: “I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.”

    He went on to apologize for his mistake to the girl involved and everyone else his actions have hurt.

    “I apologize to everyone that I have hurt. I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly,” Weiner stated.

    The 40 years old Abedin split from Weiner sometime last summer, but the two got back together in March of 2017.

    At an earlier date in May, it was confirmed that the still married couple were sharing a home in Manhattan, despite the underage scandal.

    Huma and Anthony share a five years old son named Jordan.

    In 2011, Weiner infamously Tweeted a picture of his crotch.

    The photo in question was in fact supposed to be sent to a college student.

    After the humiliating scandal, that same year Weiner resigned from Congress.

