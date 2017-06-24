FREE NEWSLETTER
Huma Abedin Boats About Being ‘Almost Divorced’ From Her Pedophile Husband Anthony Weiner

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/24/2017
0
0


Huma Abedin anthony weinerSource: abcnews.go.com

Even while her marriage crumbles, the woman remains loyal to Hillary Clinton. After years of suffering because of him, Huma Abedin is almost done with Anthony Weiner!

Clinton’s humiliated right hand has revealed that she is almost divorced from her pedophile, cheating, and sexting husband.

The woman recently attended The Beguiled premiere in New York City.

During the event, she happily told her friends that she was nearly free from Weiner.

A source revealed that the way she talked about it showed how relieved she was to be moving on from the troublemaker husband.

The insider added that Abedin wore a beautiful black dress and chatted with a lot of people.

As you may remember, Weiner is facing up to ten behind bars for sexting a minor.

He admitted his illegal and immoral actions in a plea deal back on May 19.

‘In late January 2016, I was contacted by and began exchanging online messages with a stranger who said that she was a high school student who I understood to be 15 years old. Through approximately March 2016, I engaged in obscene communications with this teenager, including sharing explicit images and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct, just as I had done and continued to do with adult women. I knew this was morally wrong as it was unlawful,’ Weiner declared.

That very day, Abedin finally decided to file for divorce.

The insider revealed that Huma is currently working on Hillary’s book that is coming out later this year.

Are you glad Huma Abedin is finally divorcing the man after all the humiliating scandals he dragged her into?

