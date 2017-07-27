Hulu Resurrects ABC’s ‘TGIF’ With ‘Full House,’ ‘Family Matters,’ ‘Step By Step,’ And More!

From 1989 to 2000, ABC kept families glued to their television sets each Friday evening for the network’s smash-hit TGIF line-up. While NBC had older viewers laughing on Thursday nights with sitcoms like Seinfeld for its “Must See TV” block, ABC put forth a healthy dose of clean family fun every Friday with shows like Full House, Perfect Strangers, and Family Matters.

Now, streaming service Hulu is bringing TGIF back every day of the week by snatching up the rights to all of ABC’s classic family comedies.

Hulu has acquired the license to every single episode of Full House, Step by Step, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

The streaming giant plans to promote the shows as a block, similar to the original TGIF promotions on ABC when they first ran.

It turns out Hulu has been trying to resurrect the TGIF block for several years but had to wait for existing contracts to expire before they could acquire all of the necessary shows and episodes.

Netflix put forth a competing bid for the rights to Full House since they are the exclusive home to that show’s revival, Fuller House, but Warner Bros. liked Hulu’s idea of a new TGIF block and granted the license to them instead.

As Hulu continues to try and ramp up their lineup to compete against Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, and others, they’re invested in beefing up their library content, as well as producing new shows like their blockbuster hit, The Handmaid’s Tale.

“It’s hard to believe we’re talking about Full House and Handmaid’s Tale in the same sentence,” says Craig Erwich, Hulu’s senior vice-president of content, “but these are stories that stand out and serve different needs.”

ABC’s TGIF block (which, contrary to popular belief, stood for “Thank Goodness It’s Funny,” not “Thank God It’s Friday”) was phased out after the final episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Boy Meets World in May 2000.

All five of Hulu’s newly-acquired TGIF shows will arrive on the service starting September 29, 2017.