Hugh Jackman Spotted Smiling After Another Cancer Scare

Even though, less than a week ago, famous actor Hugh Jackman shared with the fans the sad news that he just came face to face with another cancer scare, he has been spotted back to work already!

Advertisement

The actor was photographed by the paparazzi arriving at Rio and he was all smiles despite his health issues.

On February 18, Jackman was greeted by a group of excited fans at the airport and he seemed to be thoroughly enjoying their attention.

Him showing up in Rio happened not too much after he announced on his social media that he needed to undergo another skin cancer surgery, making it the sixth intervention of its kind since he was first diagnosed in 2013.

“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off, I swear!” the actor told his Instagram followers on Valentine’s day, reminding them to never forget sunscreen, no matter what!

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

On February 17, he was spotted attending the premiere of his latest film project, “Logan” still wearing a dressing over the wound.

“It is fine, it is all done, all fixed, all out. Thank you for asking,” he reassured his fans at the Berlin Film Festival.

Furthermore, despite the skin related illness, the cancer has not stopped Hugh Jackman from thoroughly enjoying spending time on the beach and sun bathing – with restrictions and a lot of sunscreen of course.

In December, the actor was spotted showing off his rock hard abs on Bondi Beach.

Were you worried for the Wolverine actor?

Advertisement

Let us know by leaving a few words in the comment section bellow!