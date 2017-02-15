Hugh Jackman Reveals New Battle With Skin Cancer

Hugh Jackman is once again being treated for skin cancer. The Australian actor is taking the opportunity to renew his calls for vigilance and ask people to put sunscreen on.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old celebrity has published a photo on Instagram that shows his nose covered with adhesive plasters. According to local press, this is the sixth time he has been treated for skin cancer.

“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks and wonderful doctors, everything is fine,” he said in his message on Tuesday. “It’s worse with dressings than without.” Sworn! #producethesolaremes.”

In 2013, the ‘Logan’ star had his first surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma when his wife Deborra-Lee Furness had recommended him to have a red spot on his nose examined.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, and it usually develops on the most exposed parts of the body such as the nose, neck or shoulders.

Jackman, known for his role in the X-Men saga where he plays the character of Wolverine, grew up in Australia, a country that has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world.

Advertisement

More than 2000 Australians died of skin cancer in 2011, and most of these deaths were due to melanoma.