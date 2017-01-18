Hugh Jackman Reveals “Logan” Plot On Facebook

Hugh Jackman has revealed on Facebook the plot of the new Wolverine movie ‘Logan.’

Advertisement

He shared a post that reads, “In the near future, a tired Logan is taking care of a sick Professor-X in a hiding place on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his past are over when a young mutant arrives, pursued by the dark forces.”

It will be the ninth time that Hugh Jackman embodies the role of Wolverine. Patrick Stewart will once again play Professor Charles Xavier.

The young mutant will be played by Dafne Keen.

This will likely be the last time that Jackman will play the famous Marvel character (unless he appears in Deadpool 2).

Jackman himself declared it more than a year ago on Instagram. “WOLVERINE … ONE LAST TIME,” he wrote.

Logan also stars British funny man Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Boyd Holbrook, and Richard E. Grant.

‘Logan’ director Jim Mangold also released a few more photos on his social media accounts including a close-up on Logan:

Source: Jim Mangold.

He also showed this image of Professor X who looks like he’s seen better days.

Source: Jim Mangold.

A final trailer is expected early next month..

Advertisement

Logan is scheduled to hit theaters on March 3rd across North America.