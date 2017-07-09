Huge Weekend For ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ At The Box-Office

Spider-Man: Homecoming made an estimated $117 million at the box-office this weekend, proving that Spidey is one of the people’s favorite superheroes.

With such a solid debut, the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe represents the biggest opening for a new actor taking on this role, beating 2002’s Spider-Man, that had Tobey Maguire as the main star ($114.8 million), and The Amazing Spider-Man, with Andrew Garfield in the red-and-blue suit ($62 million).

Although it received a somewhat rare A on Cinemascore, Spider-Man: Homecoming came second to 2007’s Spider-Man 3, comparing their opening box office earnings ($151 million).

Still, Homecoming managed to overcome other movies of the franchise, like Spider-Man 2 (A- on Cinemascore), which earned $88 million its first week out, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($91.6 million).

If we compare Spider-Man: Homecoming to other recent box office premieres for superheroes, we’ll see that people actually love Spidey very much. Wonder Woman ($103 million), Logan ($88 million), and Doctor Strange ($85 million) were no match for the crime-fighting teenager, defeated only by May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 ($146 million).

Abroad, the movie also had a good start, claiming $140 million from 60 percent of its overseas market. This means that the latest Spider-Man release brought worldwide earnings of $257 million.

And many fans were pleased to see Tom Holland as Spider-Man, motivating that the 21-years old has a teenager figure, suited for how this hero is represented in the comic books.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Homecoming tells the story of how the young web-slinging Peter Parker is attempting to serve as a hero and earn his way into the Avengers by proving to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that he’s an asset for the team. Beside this, Spidey must balance through schoolwork and friendships, as well as fight the Vulture, played by Michael Keaton.