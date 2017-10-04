FREE NEWSLETTER
Huge Feud Explodes Between Blake Shelton And Jennifer Hudson On ‘The Voice’: ‘She’s An Entitled B***h!’

10/04/2017
blake shelton jennifer hudsonSource: countryrebel.com

It looks like joining The Voice on season 13 was pretty unlucky for Jennifer Hudson. Following her fight with returning coach Miley Cyrus ahead of the start of this season, we have learned that now she is also involved in a war with co-judge Blake Shelton.

According to one on-set insider, ‘Blake straight up told Jennifer that she’s an entitled b***h and that he has never worked with someone so difficult to be around. He thinks that she’s trying to steal the spotlight, which she is. But it’s creating a lot of tension on and off-camera.’

But despite their conflicts, Hudson has managed to rack up quite an impressive team on The Voice and apparently, Blake is worried she may be in the lead as of now.

The source noted that Hudson managing to score so many people with amazing talent on her team is driving him crazy!

They keep on bickering behind the cameras, and the man has even lost his temper a couple of times.

Hudson is well aware Shelton doesn’t like her, and so she annoys him even more, on purpose, just to push his buttons.

As the fans of the show certainly know, Hudson’s trademark action this season has been to throw books and shoes on stage at the contestants.

Even though she sees it as a sign of love, the other judges tend to disagree.

‘She had several contestants crying backstage after blind auditions because of her commentary.’

Is Jennifer Hudson someone who is difficult to get along with in your opinion?

Jen
10/04/2017 at 9:00 pm
Yes. She makes this season of the voice unwatchable.


Lucinda Shankle
10/04/2017 at 7:37 pm
Jennifer,
You are a young black woman and talented got a Oscar they are jealous #1 you are to good for them. Don’t fight with them keep doing a great job win win win… Everytime..God bless!!!


