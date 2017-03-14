Huge Drama Ensues Between Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian – “Are You On Drugs?”

The season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has just aired and the drama is off the charts!

Advertisement

Among all the things that are going on in the lives of the Kardashians, the feud that ensued between Khloe and Kourtney shocked the fans the most!

As you may already know, Kourt, Khloe and Kim flew to Miami for a stress-free trip but they couldn’t avoid the drama that follows them whenever they go.

The conflict between the sisters started as soon as Scott Disick joined them and he quickly became “obnoxious.”

“Scott and I are doing our best to be good parents and remain a family even though we aren’t together,” Kortney revealed during the show.

Later on however, Kourtney also stated that Scott was not invited to Kim’s assistant Stephanie‘s birthday dinner.

“They don’t even know each other. . .Why does he have to go everywhere we go? We aren’t together,” Kourtney said, frustrated.

Later on however, Kourtney became the obnoxious one when she suggested keeping their Miami Dash shop open while her sisters insisted they need to close the location down.

“Kourtney is delusional,” Kim stated about Kourtney’s clam that it just needs a few small fixes.

The business discussion soon turned into a fight as Khloe shouted at Kourtney: “Do you want to take over Dash on your own?”

“I don’t think we should close Dash Miami,” Kourtney simply answered.

“Are you f*****g on drugs? You complain about tile on the floor and you can’t even buy the tile on time,” Khloe exploded.

But as it turns out, Kourtney’s reason for wanting to keep Dash open was quite heartwarming.

“After dad passed away, we got Dash. Having Dash kept us together as sisters.”

Advertisement

In the end they understood where Kourtney was coming from and decided to keep Miami Dash and close the one in New York.