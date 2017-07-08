Howard Stern’s Longtime Sidekick Artie Lange Felt Like He Would Die Weeks Before His Terrifying Health Scare!

Reports revealed that Artie Lange confessed to a pal he might die just a couple of weeks before his horrible health scare that landed him in the hospital. Howard Stern’s longtime radio sidekick underwent emergency surgery on Friday night. He later confessed on Twitter that his medical crisis happened right after a performance in Chicago.

Lange blamed his past drug use for the health scare.

He took to social media to talk about how he cheated death.

A source claimed that Lange was desperately worried about his health long before the medical emergency happened.

‘Artie told me two weeks ago, ‘I am not in the best shape. I got about a month before I get knocked down again. And this time it might be permanent.”

The comedian who appeared on Stern’s radio show for years and also was one of the original cast members of the show Mad TV.

The man shocked fans when he tweeted a selfie of him in the bed hospital looking exhausted.



‘It was infected. I was hours from checkin’ out. They ripped open my chest and got it all. I cheated the devil for the hundredth time. Now I am laying in the hospital with tubes in a hole in my chest. They put a permanent IV line in my arm to my heart for long-term antibiotics,’ Lange updated on his state.

The funnyman also revealed that the doctor told him many people would be dead in his place and that he is strong like an ox.

He ended his live tweeting by concluding there is something that still keeps him alive and warned his fans not to do any drugs.

Not too long ago, Lange was arrested for cocaine and heroin possession.

The man struggled with depression and substance addiction for years!

Advertisement

After Lange’s second suicide attempt back in 2010, Stern let him go from the radio show as he thought it would be no help to his recovery.