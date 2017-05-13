Howard Stern Skips Show – Is His Father Okay?

Howard Stern was unable to attend his show this week, and according to fans’ speculations, the reason was his elderly father’s condition. Now, Howard’s mother has decided to open up about what is happening and reveal the entire story.

What shocked the fans at first and made them worry that something was not right was the fact that despite being a complete workaholic, Stern abruptly canceled the show.

He never even took a sick day before!

Jon Hein, a longtime contributor to The Howard Stern Show, revealed, at the end of the Wrap Up Show that “Howard took a personal day.”

Howard has been dropping hints in his latest radio shows, saying that he’s “been feeling down.”

The man even mentioned the bad relationship he had with his dad and added that “it will all be over soon.”

Howard never actually explained what he meant but did share he has been having a lot of personal issues lately that he needs to deal with.

Shortly after it was announced that Howard took the day off, fans took to social media to express their concerns as well as speculate that the sudden cancellation had something to do with Stern’s father.

“Must be something serious to miss a scheduled show,” one commented, while another explained that Howard’s dad is sick.

“His dad is extremely ill. I would expect he will pass this week. No way Howard cancels a show for anything less. Dude is a beast when it comes to work. Sad.”

It turns out that the rumors were not true as Howard’s mother confirmed Howard’s father, Ben was alive and well.

Well, it looks like we will have to wait for next week’s broadcast to learn from Howard himself what caused his absence.

What do you think happened?