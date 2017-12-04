Howard Stern Says It Is “Mind-Boggling” That Trump Became The President

Us Weekly met up with Howard Stern at the North Shore Animal League America’s Annual Get Your Rescue On in New York City where the infamous radio host divulged on his friendship with Donald Trump and his subsequent takeover of the US government. Unbeknownst to many, Stern and Trump have been friends for awhile, but Howard admitted Donald probably isn’t the best man for the job.

The 63-year-old said to Us that it’s “mind-boggling” that Trump won the presidency. When the publication asked Howard about all of the times the former host of The Apprentice visited Stern’s show, the host said “all of the tapes are out there” and the interviews “speak for themselves.”

He added that it was “always entertaining” to have the reality star and now-president on the show, but at the time, he wasn’t the leader of the executive branch.

Howard explained, “but at that point, I never imagined that Donald would run for president.” Howard – who has been friends with the real estate mogul for many years – said he was concerned when he found out Trump intended to run for the presidency.

Stern said, “I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that.” According to the host, he genuinely believes that the presidency will be bad for his mental health.

Trump “wants to be liked” and he enjoys the adulation. He wants “people to cheer for him,” so the role as the president is not a “healthy experience” for the reality star. It goes without saying that Trump’s campaign for the presidency, and his subsequent win, has proven to be tumultuous and controversial and not just in the United States.