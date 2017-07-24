Howard Stern Rips Kelly Ripa Again Over Michael Strahan’s ‘Live’ Exit

Howard Stern is going after Kelly Ripa again over her behavior when Michael Strahan left “Live.”

What was once a beautiful friendship has turned into a bitter feud. Not that long ago, Ripa and Stern were great pals.

In fact, the bond was so strong, that Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, was the one who officiated the wedding ceremony between Stern and Beth Ostrosky.

However, it appears that the controversial radio host was surprised and angered by Ripa’s reaction after Strahan abruptly left the morning gabfest.

In the Spring of 2016, the former football player bid adieu to “Live” and joined “Good Morning America.”

Ripa, who was blindsided by the move, took a few days off to recalibrate.

Stern is a man of many hats – often appearing on radio and television shows while producing others.

The brains behind “The Howard Stern Show” was not thrilled by Ripa’s brief leave of absence and decided to bash her.

He said back then that the “All My Children” actress was getting paid too much money to be behaving like a spoiled child.

The controversial radio personality stated: “There wasn’t one day when I was being f**ked with that I did not show up for work. You have to figure out how to get back on air even if your boss is f**king you. We have all been humiliated, and we do not make 20 million dollars.”

He continued: “Is there anything about her personality that might have turned off Michael?. Because that is the key question. In the sense that now they have had this rift and they have fallen apart as an on-air couple. And they have had personality issues. Maybe some of it is her fault. Does she see any of that in herself?”

Stern also said Ripa was a diva which is why Strahan exited the show, and he went on to say the following: “Does she need to hire a black co-host? I think it is a black job. If they give it to a white, then I do not think it would be good, because blacks are excited that there was an interracial question.”

Last week, on his Sirius XM radio show, Stern said he no longer speaks to Ripa and went on to slam her work ethic.

He said her work schedule must be grueling and added: “A day on our show is a week for Ripa. It is, you must go on the air, you have a contract…you cannot play hooky on your own show. Deal with it. You gotta show up for work.”

Advertisement

Do you think Ripa will reply? Was she wrong to take a break after Strahan exited “Live?”