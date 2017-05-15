Howard Stern Finally Reveals Why He Took A Day Off!

Howard Stern has decided to explain his mysterious disappearance. His fans were very worried as the man never took a “personal day” before last week.

On today’s show, the 63 years old revealed to his radio listeners that the reason why he suddenly took a day off was that he was extremely sick.

“I don’t want to be here,” he stated. “There was a lot of speculation. ‘Where was I on Wednesday?’”

He then went on to say that he did not take a “personal” day off but a sick day and that he was still recovering.

“Why was it such a big deal that I took a f**king day off?” he went on.

“I wanted to take off today because my voice is still shot, but I was afraid to. I felt so f**king guilty. I missed a day of work and all of a sudden it’s bigger news than James Comey.”

However, his fans didn’t really believe his explanation, commenting that there was no reason for him to keep his health condition a secret on the Wrap Up show.

The social media user added that Stern could have had someone tweet about his sick day off instead of keeping the situation all mysterious and suggested that he likes the attention.

As you may already know, fans were very worried because the self-proclaimed workaholic has even stated earlier in the year that he would not take a day off unless one his parents passed away.

With that being said, many fans speculated that something must have happened to his elder father, but his mother shut down the rumors fast.

Do you think Howard Stern hid the reason he took a day off for attention?