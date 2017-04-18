How UN-Modest! Jessa Duggar Slammed For Charging Fans For Modest Fashion Seminar!

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been making quite a lot of money just by teaching her fans how to live and dress in a modest way just like her famous family and her.

This is precisely why many people are criticizing her for her ways. The Counting On star has been charging her followers to hear her talk about how Jesus would like them to live in a modest way while she is getting richer and richer. Hm…that doesn’t sound very moral!

As it turns out, the 24 years old is set to act as a public speaker at Heavenly Highway Tabernacle. There she is going to host Fashionably Modest with Jessa.

The event will take place in Ohio on June 24 and she is going to charge fans $20 to hear her speak.

In addition, vendors could reserve their spot for $50.

In the $20 price, a lunch and a meet and greet are included.

Her husband, Ben Seewald and sons Spurgeon and Henry are reportedly unable to attend because of one rule that states “men, infants and children under the age of 9 will be regretfully ineligible to attend.”

Many fans have refused to show up at the event as they consider she contradicts herself by charging them.

“Being paid to talk about your modest lifestyle seems like an oxymoron,” one fan wrote on the family blog.

“It feels immodest to talk about how modest you are,” another slammed her.

Other disregarded the charging and talked about how “not modest” her fashion while pregnant was. She wore tight, stretched t-shirts so she hardly looks like a specialist in modest fashion anymore.

Advertisement

What do you think about the controversial issue? Is it Okay for Jessa to preach one thing and then do something that contradicts it?