Dr. Phil returned for its 16th season on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, with special guest singer, Sinead O’Connor. O’Connor is best known for her 1990 cover of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U” followed by a Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance in 1992 where she ripped up a photo of the Pope.

Over the years, Sinead O’Connor has faded from public spotlight only to reemerge when grappling with mental health issues. The episode was viewed by many and Sinead O’Connor trended on Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, many didn’t get to tune in and watch the Dr. Phil episode. If you wanted to know how to watch Sinead O’Connor on Dr. Phil if you missed the show, you’re in luck.

The full episode of Dr. Phil, Season 16, episode 1 featuring Sinead O’Connor will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on September 14, at 11 am and on September 15 at 5 am.

Sinead O’Connor spoke to Dr. Phil about her tumultuous childhood and the abuse she says she suffered at her mother’s hands. The interview was candid and raw and Sinead is one celebrity who has revealed more about her personal life and struggles than most other people in the spotlight combined ever admit to.

Sinead has dealt with suicidal thoughts and multiple attempts and has been diagnosed and misdiagnosed with several mental illnesses including PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Sinead O’Connor opens up to Dr. Phil and reveals raw, gritty emotions. Dr. Phile reached out to Sinead after she released a video about her fight against depression, suicide, and the stigma associated with mental illness.

During the interview, Dr. Phil addressed many issues and Sinead remained teary eyed and emotional throughout the show. According to Sinead, her mother not only physically abused her but sexually abused her as well.

Sinead described her relationship as very mixed and it was clearly a love/hate situation. Though Sinead stated her mother physically and sexually abused her, she stated that she forgave her when she was about 14-years-old and they became close again.

However; after her mother denied abusing her, she stopped speaking to her for approximately nine months. During that time, Sinead’s mother was killed in a car accident, leaving Sinead with many unresolved issues.

In addition to remembering some of the trauma and abuse Sinead said she experienced as a child, Dr. Phil also addressed her singing career and said he reached out to David Foster about working with Sinead.

Are you going to watch the full Dr, Phil episode featuring Sinead O’Connor on Thursday or Friday this week?