How Serious is Jennifer Lopez about Drake?

Although at first, the news about Drake and Jennifer Lopez being in a relationship seemed a bit out of place for many fans, the couple grew on us pretty quickly when we realized how cute they acted around each other.

The two became everyone’s latest favorite OTP and they won many supporters despite the fact that Rihanna was left heartbroken and jealous that her rapper ex found someone so fast after their split.

Fans acted maturely and accepted that couples break up sometimes and others are born – and this one was surprisingly cute, age difference and all.

However, nowadays a question is in everyone’s mind – are J.Lo. and Drake dating for real or are they just really close collab partners? Could the couple we struggled to accept and then grew to love be strictly business in the studio?

Need not worry about any of that because in fact, according to E! News, the pair is not just for publicity; they really are together and the attraction is definitely there but another problem arises for the fans of the Drake – J.Lo. OTP who wish to see them walking down the aisle someday – their relationship might not be that serious.

According to a source close to the couple, the two are legit but Jennifer is not taking the relationship too seriously. Jenny on the block is apparently only “having fun” with Drake, no strings attached. For her, the rapper might be just a temporary fling until she can return to her former love.

“I think she and Casper will get back together. He’s a great guy and she’s knows it. They just need a break right now.”

Is Drake fine with that or is he planning to write a diss track about Jenn’s ex, Casper Smart soon?

Either way, if Drake gets heartbroken by Jennifer Lopez, he might get inspired to write a really successful album. Win-win!