How ‘Scandal’ Was Originally Supposed To End Revealed!

The popular Shonda Rhimes show Scandal is coming to an end after seven seasons, and fans are wondering what will happen to Olivia Pope and all the beloved characters on the ABC political drama.

Regardless of how the story eventually ends, one thing is certain, it will not be how Rhimes originally planned. During a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, star Bellamy Young, who plays Mellie Grant, revealed the original ending the show was supposed to have.

TV Guide reports that Young said the original idea was for the show to end with Mellie being sworn in as the President of the United States.

“She said she thought it was gonna end at the inauguration,” explained Young.

I think someone asked for a pic of me and Bells! I got those for days! Love u @bellamyyoung Always a joy to be around and work with! A post shared by Scandal Official Account (@scandalabc) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Instead, that is how last season ended, and season 7 started 100 days into Mellie’s presidency. Young says that Rhimes’ decision to continue the story and go an extra year is a gift from heaven.

The final season of Scandal has brought many changes, including the newly named Quinn Perkins and Associates and Olivia Pope heading up B613. Meanwhile, President Grant is dealing with growing tensions between the United States and Bashran.

Young told Fox News that playing Mellie has been the “greatest job in the world,” and she will never be ready to say goodbye to the people she has worked with over the past seven years.

One of the people she will miss is co-star Kerry Washington, who plays Olivia Pope. The 47-year-old says Washington is “one of the best humans on the planet,” and adds that she has been a fantastic leader.

All smiles because we're ready for another #Scandal Thursday! #TGIT 📷 credit: @corneliussmithjr A post shared by Scandal Official Account (@scandalabc) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:34am PST

But, her praise of Washington didn’t end there. She says it is easy to bond with the 40-year-old star because she is good at lifting everyone’s spirits, especially after a 17-hour workday. She says the actress is tiny but loud, and when people are wilting in the corner, she starts reminding everyone they can do it.

Even though the two actresses won’t be working together anymore once the show ends, Bellamy says that she and Washington will remain lifelong friends.

Bellamy isn’t grieving over the show’s ending. In fact, she doesn’t even know what is going to happen next week. But, the actress is grateful that she is still portraying the most powerful role in the country as a woman.

Catch the final season of Scandal, Thursday nights on ABC.