How Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Have Kept Their Six Year Courtship So Secret

Serene Hughes Posted On 11/12/2017
On occasion, a celebrity couple emerges that we don’t see very often, one that doesn’t talk about each other much in interviews, or walk red carpets together. In the era of celebrity power couples and two people existing publicly in their love: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes do things much differently.

What’s so interesting about these two is that they’ve been together for over 6 years, have two children together and the number of different pictures that publically exist of them can be counted on one hand. They’re incredibly undercover and even cryptic as a couple. But how do they manage it?

Ryan Gosling is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s leading men. A bonafide hunk and a bankable star. The details of his love life would be fodder for most fans given how positively dreamy he is. Eva Mendes has less of a challenge in this regard as she wasn’t as recognizable as he, didn’t have quite the impressive filmography, and since they started having kids, has actually stepped away from making movies.

The two met when they played a couple in the movie The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011. It is unclear when exactly they took their relationship off screen. However, the first time they were seen in public was only a few weeks after filming the movie.

That November, Gosling flew to Paris where Mendes was on location filming a different film. They spent the holidays together and by New Years, Mendes was being introduced to his mother. When asked about Gosling, Mendes would only say that he was a “dream costar” but that it would be “too personal” to speak on him beyond that.

Three years after their relationship became public knowledge, rumors started to swirl that they were expecting. In September of 2014, they welcomed their first child. They had their second in April of 2016, much in their particular style, the fact that Mendes was even pregnant again wasn’t common knowledge.

In a recent departure from complete silence, Gosling spoke about fatherhood to GQ in 2016: “I only know what it’s like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now. I’m dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky.”

