How Prince William Always Breaks Royal Protocol For Kate Middleton, George, And Charlotte

Prince William and his family had an adorable time on their recent tour of Germany and Poland. Although William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were the center of attention, the royal family broke a major protocol. How does William get away with constantly stepping outside of the royal rulebook?

Normally members of the royal family are not supposed to travel together. The rule is set in place to avoid multiple family members perishing in a serious accident, which in turn protects the line to the throne.

The only way around the protocol is by special permission from the queen. William obviously got permission before his latest trip, though this isn’t the first time he’s been on tour with the family.

William flew to Australia and New Zealand with his son in 2014. The whole family was also spotted in Canada prior to their recent stay in Germany and Poland. Based on the adorable photos from their stay in Europe, William and his family are more than happy breaking a few rules as long as they get to be together.

Prince William started breaking royal protocol after the birth of George. He clearly hasn’t stopped since then, even though all of his kids are heirs to the throne, second only to Prince Charles.

“While there’s no official rule on this, and royal heirs have traveled together in the past, it’s something that the Queen has the final say on,” a spokesperson for the royal family shared.

William has broken other rules before the travel protocol. This past spring, he embraced a victim who was injured during the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Royal etiquette states that ordinary people are only supposed to shake hands with the royal family.

William also autographed a book for a family who lost their home in a flood, even though the rules say he is only supposed to sign official paperwork.

Queen Elizabeth II, of course, is no stranger to rule breaking. In 1952, Elizabeth forgot to pack a black dress while going out of the country, something that is required just in case she has to attend a funeral. The misstep would have gone unnoticed had her father, King George VI, not died when she was away.

William and Middleton have not commented on breaking royal protocol.