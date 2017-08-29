How Prince Harry’s Sacrifice For William And Kate Could Affect His Engagement To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Prince William have experienced a lot of tragedy in their lives, but they’ve stuck together through it all. Always incredibly close, Harry even gave up his mother’s engagement ring when William wed Kate Middleton in 2010. How will Harry’s sacrifice affect his upcoming engagement to Meghan Markle?

Harry and William were allowed to pick one keepsake from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection upon her death in 1997. A source close to the royal family claims that William selected his mother’s Cartier watch while Harry picked Diana’s diamond ring. Harry was only 12 years old at the time.

After William and Middleton got engaged, Harry graciously offered Diana’s diamond ring. The insider says that the brothers had a pact that whoever tied the knot first would get the ring, and Harry honored their agreement. Seven years later and Harry is reportedly on the verge on proposing to Markle. What will Harry use as an engagement ring?

Prince Harry allegedly tasked a jeweler to turn one of his mother’s tiaras into a ring. The only problem with this rumor is that Diana’s tiaras are actually property of the royal family and were not incorporated into her personal collection.

The royal family could, of course, grant Harry permission to take the jewels from one of the tiaras, though he does have other options.

Harry is actually planning on using one of Diana’s emerald bracelets as the engagement ring. Diana wore the bracelet during a trip to Australia in 1996 and it is worth well over $120,000.

Sources claim that Harry plans on taking out the emerald and turning it into an engagement ring for the Suits star.

There’s no telling what Harry will use for the engagement ring, though it is clear that he wants something that will commemorate the memory of his mother. Either way, it sounds like we’ll be getting another royal wedding in the near future.

Harry and Markle have been dating for a little over a year. The couple has not said anything about the engagement rumors or their future plans together.