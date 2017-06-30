How Often Have You Heard Kate Middleton Speak? That’s Right, But Why?

She’s one of the world’s most famous women, but we rarely hear her speak. That’s right, we’re talking about British royal material Kate Middleton, a name that is heavily searched on Google every month.

Everybody wants to know more about the woman that married a Prince. After all, that’s every girl’s dream, no? And although you’ll find thousands of pictures and articles with/about her, Kate barely speaks in public.

The first time her voice publicly heard was at the official announcement of her engagement to Prince William. During her interview with Prince William and Tom Bradby, she acted and spoke like a truly in love girlfriend, proving herself to be one average person.

Well, from then on, she stopped having a ‘private’ life. Paparazzi had chased her for years while she was dating William, but she was about to enter the royal family, so she received a lot of attention from magazines and publications.

Did that affect her? Not really, because Kate kept a relatively low profile after their 2011 wedding.

But as the Queen continues to age, both Kate Middleton and Prince William need to stand out and ’embrace’ the public life. The two are even looking to take on additional official royal duties to help everyone around.

And although she makes appearance after appearance, there’s basically only one video of the Duchess of Cambridge speaking more than a few words, in a clip released earlier this year as part of the Heads Together campaign.

So why is Kate Middleton avoiding official speeches? The answer is pretty simple – she finds speeches nerve-racking, having her heart pounding every time she steps on the world stage.

Not to mention that the British royal family keeps its glow by surrounding everything in eternal mystery…