How Meghan Markle’s Marriage To Prince Harry Will Be Different From Her First

Meghan Markle seems destined to tie the knot with Prince Harry, but it won’t be the Suits star’s first marriage. While Harry prepares to pop the big question, insiders claim that Markle is determined to learn from her past mistakes. How will her marriage to Prince Harry be different from her first?

According to Express, Markle exchanged vows with Trevor Engelson back in September of 2011. The two started dating in 2004 and waited seven years to get married. They walked down the aisle in Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Markle looked like happier than ever. The actress wore a gorgeous white gown for the ceremony complete with a sparkling silver strap. Over 100 people attended the wedding, which featured local beer tastings, wheelbarrow races, and beach nights.

Sadly, Markle’s first marriage only lasted a few years. Daily Mail reports that the actress’ busy schedule was to blame for their demise. Shortly after the ceremony, Markle landed her role on Suits and was forced to spend a lot of time away from her Los Angeles home filming in Toronto. The filming schedule eventually proved too much for Markle and Engelson, who was also working on his Hollywood career. The two parted ways in the early months on 2013.

“It put a strain on the relationship. Trevor was in LA making movies, Meghan was in another country five hours’ flight away and it simply took its toll,” a source revealed.

Engelson got the L.A. home after the divorce and has not spoken publicly about the split. Meghan Markle bought an apartment in Toronto and met Harry while sharing drinks with friends at Soho House in London. Given how things ended with Engelson, Markle is determined to make sure her relationship with Harry stands the test of time.

It isn’t clear when Harry and Markle will get engaged, though sources claim that she is already starting to get wedding fever. The actress has allegedly tried on wedding dresses and her romance with Harry is said to be heating up. He is even expected to get on one knee during his next birthday, which is on September 15.

Of course, Harry and Markle have not discussed their future with the media. Only time will tell if they tie the knot in 2017, but it certainly sounds promising.