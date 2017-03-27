How Kendall Jenner and Paris Jackson Became Friends!

Just this past weekend, a new friendship was born between Kendall Jenner and the daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris, as the pair were seen out shopping together at the Melrose Trading Place in Los Angeles California. The young girls were shopping for antiques, vintage goods, and other random flea market products.

A source said that the pair stopped by the shopping mall around 2 p.m. where they were joined by the young model Jordyn Woods who is a close friend of Kylie Jenner.

It seems like the friendship came out of nowhere but sources have claimed that the two girls were introduced to one another during the Paris Fashion Week that was between February 28th and March 8th. The celebrity duo has been friends with each other ever since.

Another source claims their friendship might be actually going way back.

In an interview with GQ magazine in April 2015, Kendall talked about visiting Michael Jacksons Neverland Ranch when she was growing up. She said that “I remember going, actually, and as I was leaving, Michael Jackson was coming in and I was like Oh my god! That was Michael Jackson!”

Paris Jackson has just signed a contract with IMG models who also represents women like Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Hailey Baldwin. It makes sense that the two would become friends because they share a similar social circle of model elites.

Recently, Paris was front row at Givenchy’s menswear fall/winter 2017-2018 show at Paris Fashion Week in January where Kendall walked on the runway.