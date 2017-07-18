How Karrueche Tran Manages To Keep Herself Busy Amid Boyfriend Drama With Quavo And Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran was spotted out in Los Angeles on Monday. The 29-year-old actress appeared to be leaving the gym and was wearing blue-and-grey leggings. The model/actress is looking good, and truthfully, she always manages to look flawless despite her involvement with drama on the more serious side.

Tran recently rolled out her Fem Rosa makeup collection, which she created with the California-based company, Colour Pop Cosmetics.

The star has managed to keep herself busy lately amid the drama with Quavo and Chris Brown.

As CI readers know, Tran was romantically involved with Brown for several years, but things quickly went sour, and it ended up with a restraining order which she was granted last month.

The actress was given the court injunction this February, and claimed in court that Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” “pushed me down the stairs” and “told a few people he was going to kill me.”

The actress was cozying up to Quavo for a little while, but sources revealed that the rapper and Tran had to call it quits because the performer was worried about the possible tension with Chris.

Karrueche certainly has gotten into some tricky situations when it comes to men.

Despite that, she manages to keep herself busy with her entrepreneurial quests, like her company Fem Rosa.

Not only that, but last month saw the premiere of Claws, a drama on TNT in its first season that follows staff working in a nail salon who begin to money-launder.

Tran plays an ex-escort who turns to money-laundering to pay the bills. Lucky for Karreuche, the series will be renewed for a second season as Deadline reported last Wednesday. Although the model/actress might have difficulties with men in her life, it appears as if her career is going well.