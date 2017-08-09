‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spin-Off Back On With New Writers

Three years after the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother left the airwaves, the network is preparing once again to create a spin-off series. This will actually be the network’s third attempt at a How I Met Your Mother spin-off after the original ended.

In 2014, a pilot for a spin-off series called How I Met Your Dad was filmed from original creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, along with writer/producer Emily Spivey.

Greta Gerwig, Drew Tarver, Nicholas D’Agosto, and Andrew Santino starred in the pilot, with actress Meg Ryan taking on the Bob Saget narrator role.

Despite the similar plot, the new series was completed unconnected to the original show, taking place in a new bar with completely different characters.

Unfortunately, CBS passed on the pilot and Thomas and Bays refused to reshoot it without a full series commitment from the network.

The show was shopped around to other networks including NBC, FOX, and Netflix, but the cast contracts expired without further interest.

Last year, writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger wrote a new pilot called How I Met Your Father, with Thomas and Bays on board as executive producers.

Before the pilot could even get off the ground, though, Aptaker and Berger were promoted as co-executive producers on NBC’s This is Us, which prevented them from developing the spin-off any further.

Today, 20th Century Fox TV chairman Dana Walden revealed that “the studio will try (developing a spinoff) with different writers.”

“They will be starting from scratch,” says Walden. “It’s one that’s been slowly cooked. If it’s the right idea, the right execution, we’ll take that.”

Walden also said the studio has considered spin-offs of Modern Family and Empire, but there are no concrete plans at the moment. How I Met Your Mother creators Thomas and Bays are currently hard at work on another new sitcom at CBS called Distefano, starring comedian Chris Distefano.