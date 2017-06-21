How George Clooney And Rande Gerber Made $1 Billion

A happy day for George Clooney it is! The 56-year-old Academy Award-winner just sold his tequila company along with co-founder Rande Gerber for a robust $1 billion to Diageo, A British drinks company.

The pair created the tequila back in 2013 for themselves to drink, and it ended up being a massive success, which took them both by surprise.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Gerber, 55, said, “we created Casamigos Tequila four years ago for us to drink personally and to sell it for $1 billion dollars is something we could never have imagined. We remain committed to our brand and look forward to our future with Diageo and continuing work with the dedicated and passionate Casamigos team.”

It comes at the perfect time for George, considering he just welcomed his twins into the world, Ella and Alexander with Amal Clooney earlier in the month.

As reported earlier, on June the 7th, a representative for George said to Us Weekly, “this morning, Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated should recover in a few days.”

George’s father, Nick Clooney, said in a statement, “they are gorgeous. (My wife) Nina swears they have George’s nose.”

As for the tequila company, the actor will retain some responsibility in the enterprise following the sale, but for the most part, Diageo will take over the “grunt” work.

If you’re wondering who George’s partner is; Rande Gerber is a nightlife and entertainment entrepreneur and was even a model at one point in his career.

Advertisement

He married Cindy Crawford in 1998, just three years after she was declared by Forbes as the highest earning model on the planet. They got married in 1998 and have been together ever since.