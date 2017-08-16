How Brad Pitt Recently Encouraged Jennifer Aniston To Make A Major Career Change

Amid rumors of a planned onscreen reunion, Jennifer Aniston reportedly turned to her ex Brad Pitt for some much-needed career advice.

Last week Aniston’s rep revealed that she would be returning to TV in a sitcom about a morning news show. It was Pitt who “encouraged” her to return to TV after spending the last 13 years focusing on her movie career.

The former Friends star is working on the new television series with Reese Witherspoon. The show centers around a morning talk show and does not have a title yet.

Aniston and Witherspoon are producing and starring in the series while House of Cards’ Jay Carson is helping with the script. Hardly any details have leaked about the show, which will either premiere on HBO or a streaming service.

Jimmy Kimmel is doing his best to reunite Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The late-night host allegedly wants to unite the estranged couple for a joint interview and is confident he can make it happen. Will Pitt and Aniston finally get together in front of the cameras?

An inside source told Kimmel and Aniston are good friends and he has ties to Brad Pitt’s close circle of associates. Kimmel knows he gets Aniston on the show at any time, but getting Pitt to agree to an interview is the only thing that’s holding it up.

“Jimmy sent a message to Brad that he’s a welcome presence at the show, even just to hang out in the bar area backstage and schmooze,” the source shared. “Brad is a priority for Jimmy. He wants his show to be Brad’s first stop from now on.”

Kimmel also thinks the timing is right for a Pitt-Aniston reunion. Pitt is coming off a nasty divorce with Angelina Jolie and has softened his attitude towards the drama with Aniston, whom he divorced back in 2005.

With Jolie no longer in the picture, Pitt is free to do whatever he pleases and might be more willing to interview with his ex-wife.

It isn’t clear how Aniston’s current husband, Justin Theroux, feels about the situation. If he doesn’t mind it and Kimmel can pull it off, then it would certainly be one of the biggest interviews in recent memory. Of course, Kimmel will also have to navigate through Pitt and Aniston’s busy schedule.

With her schedule packed full, Jennifer Aniston has not commented on the possible reunion with Brad Pitt.