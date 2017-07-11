How Brad Pitt Bounced Back After His Painful Split From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has really turned over a new leaf following his painful split with Angelina Jolie. After months of mudslinging and child abuse allegations, the actor has regained his health and is looking better than ever. How did Pitt bounce back after the breakup?

An inside source told that Pitt’s recent transformation has nothing to do with the divorce. Instead, the actor is just getting back into his usual shape and is still getting used to life as a bachelor.

Fortunately, Pitt’s newly trimmed body is making him happy, which is saying a lot given how much drama he’s experienced over the past year.

“He is happy, relaxed and is now getting familiar with his new life as a single man,” the source shared. “The way he looks is not a revenge body at all, he just wants to live healthy and be happy. And that is exactly what is happening and his body is benefiting from his healthy lifestyle. Plan to see this Brad Putt for a long time.”

Pitt has been in front of the cameras since he was young man, so it’s not surprising that he’s gotten into shape so quickly. After all, he has always enjoyed one of the fittest bodies in Hollywood and has a lot more time on his hands now that he and Jolie aren’t together.

In fact, AOL reports that Pitt was recently sighted in Los Angeles grabbing an iced coffee. The War Machine star showed off his trim figure in a pair of blue jeans and a fitted t-shirt.

The biggest question, of course, is whether or not Pitt is back in the dating game. Pitt has been linked to several different actresses over the past month or so, including Ella Macpherson and Sienna Miller. It isn’t clear if Brad Pitt is seeing anyone at the moment, but he clearly has gotten his old body back.

In addition to grabbing ice coffees and making public appearance, Pitt has been working hard on his new hobby of sculpting. Media recently released a few pics of the actor outside his art studio in L.A. and it actually looks like Pitt has added a few pounds of muscle. The actor sported a white t-shirt for the outing and rocked a short beard.

Advertisement

Pitt has not commented on the dating rumors. He is currently in the middle of finalizing his divorce with Jolie and focusing on raising his six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.